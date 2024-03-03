MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

USWNT players shut out talk of team’s demise

USWNT struggled to create chances in its 2-0 loss to Mexico in the group stage of the Gold Cup on Monday, prompting fresh concerns that it was falling behind the rest of the world.

Published : Mar 03, 2024 10:07 IST , LOS ANGELES - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Crystal Dunn (19) of United States.
FILE PHOTO: Crystal Dunn (19) of United States. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Crystal Dunn (19) of United States. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The US women’s national team is not subscribing to the idea that its best days are behind it and welcomes the higher level of competition it is seeing globally, defender Crystal Dunn said on Saturday.

The most successful team in international women’s football history struggled to create chances in its 2-0 loss to Mexico in the group stage of the Gold Cup on Monday, prompting fresh concerns that it was falling behind the rest of the world.

“We don’t speak a lot about any outside narratives that people want to take control of,” Dunn told reporters ahead of Sunday’s quarterfinal against Colombia in Los Angeles.

“We live in a world where we forget multiple truths can exist. As members of the US women’s national team, we always step into this environment giving our absolute best, raising the standards and pushing this game forward.

“At the same time, we are very excited about the growth of the game and we are always challenging other federations to pour resources into their national teams as well.”

The four-time World Cup champion produced its worst-ever performance at a Women’s World Cup last year, exiting in the round of 16. Since then, mainstays Megan Rapinoe and Julie Ertz have retired.

Last year, the team named longtime Chelsea FC head coach Emma Hayes to lead the team into a new era, a position she will assume in May, two months before the Paris Olympics.

“The DNA of this team is very much the same,” said Dunn, 31.

“We have new players, yes, but at the end of the day we are always chasing success, always building on new momentum.

“We are really excited about this quarterfinal against Colombia and we also know that they are going to bring their absolute best.

“That’s to be expected, and we’re going to do the very same.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Women's Football /

USWNT /

Emma Hayes

Latest on Sportstar

  1. USWNT players shut out talk of team’s demise
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 2 Semifinal 2024: Sai Kishore removes Avasthi in first over; Mantri, Gawali continue for MP
    Team Sportstar
  3. LeBron James reaches 40,000 points to extend his record as the NBA’s scoring leader
    AP
  4. F1 2024: Mercedes’ hopes hit by cooling error in Bahrain
    Reuters
  5. Dybala scores again as Roma renaissance continues under De Rossi with win at Monza
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. USWNT players shut out talk of team’s demise
    Reuters
  2. Dybala scores again as Roma renaissance continues under De Rossi with win at Monza
    AP
  3. AC Milan winger Pulisic threatened and abused following fiery Lazio win
    AP
  4. MLS: Two each for Messi and Suarez as Inter Miami hit five past Orlando
    AFP
  5. La Liga: Vinicius scores 2 to earn Real Madrid draw in return to Valencia since racial abuse, Bellingham gets red
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. USWNT players shut out talk of team’s demise
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 2 Semifinal 2024: Sai Kishore removes Avasthi in first over; Mantri, Gawali continue for MP
    Team Sportstar
  3. LeBron James reaches 40,000 points to extend his record as the NBA’s scoring leader
    AP
  4. F1 2024: Mercedes’ hopes hit by cooling error in Bahrain
    Reuters
  5. Dybala scores again as Roma renaissance continues under De Rossi with win at Monza
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment