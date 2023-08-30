MagazineBuy Print

US striker Balogun joins Ligue 1 side Monaco from Arsenal

AS Monaco has signed United States striker Folarin Balogun from Premier League side Arsenal on a five-year deal, both clubs said on Wednesday.

Published : Aug 30, 2023 23:28 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun.
Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun. | Photo Credit: AP

AS Monaco has signed United States striker Folarin Balogun from Premier League side Arsenal on a five-year deal, both clubs said on Wednesday.

The financial details were not disclosed, but British media reported that the deal was worth around 40 million euros ($43.71 million).

Balogun, 22, joined Arsenal at the age of eight but made only 10 appearances for the north London outfit before moving on loan to Championship side Middlesbrough and Ligue 1 club Stade de Reims in January and August 2022, respectively.

He had a breakout season at Reims, scoring 22 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions. Balogun was linked with a move to several European clubs before deciding on Monaco as his next destination.

Balogun, who was born in Brooklyn, New York but raised in England, switched his international allegiance from England to the United States in May.

