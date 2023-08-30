MagazineBuy Print

Rubiales’ mother taken to hospital after hunger strike - reports

Angeles Bejar had locked herself in a church in her hometown of Motril in southern Spain to protest the treatment of her son in a furore over kissing World Cup player Jenni Hermoso on the mouth.

Published : Aug 30, 2023 23:03 IST , MOTRIL, SPAIN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Angeles Bejar, the mother of the Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales, speaks with journalists in Motril, Granada province, southern Spain, on Tuesday at the church where she sat on a hunger strike.
Angeles Bejar, the mother of the Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales, speaks with journalists in Motril, Granada province, southern Spain, on Tuesday at the church where she sat on a hunger strike. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Angeles Bejar, the mother of the Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales, speaks with journalists in Motril, Granada province, southern Spain, on Tuesday at the church where she sat on a hunger strike. | Photo Credit: AP

The mother of the Spanish Football Federation’s beleaguered chief Luis Rubiales, who started a hunger strike in support of her son on Monday, was taken to a local hospital on Wednesday after feeling tired and stressed out, the local priest said.

Angeles Bejar had locked herself in a church in her hometown of Motril in southern Spain to protest the treatment of her son in a furore over kissing World Cup player Jenni Hermoso on the mouth, which led to his suspension by FIFA on Saturday.

She was taken to the Santa Ana hospital in Motril on Wednesday evening, the priest, who identified himself as father Antonio, told reporters without elaborating. The Santa Ana Hospital would not confirm if Bejar was admitted.

Related Topics

Luis Rubiales /

Jenni Hermoso /

FIFA

