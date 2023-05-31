Football

USMNT to play Germany, Ghana in October exhibitions

No. 14 Germany will play the 13th-ranked US on October 14 at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut, and No. 60 Ghana will face the Americans three days later at Geodis Park in Nashville.

AP
CHICAGO 31 May, 2023 09:39 IST
FILE PHOTO: USMNT poses prior to the international friendly match against Serbia at BMO Stadium.

FILE PHOTO: USMNT poses prior to the international friendly match against Serbia at BMO Stadium.

The United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) will play exhibitions against Germany and Ghana in October.

No. 14 Germany will play the 13th-ranked US on October 14 at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut, and No. 60 Ghana will face the Americans three days later at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee, the US football association said Tuesday.

The US has an automatic berth for the 2026 World Cup as co-host and Germany has an automatic spot in the 2024 European Championship, which it is hosting.

Germany also announced friendlies against Japan on Sept. 9 at Wolfsburg and France three days later at Dortmund.

