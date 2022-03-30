Van Nistelrooy appointed PSV head coach from 2022-23 season

Former Dutch international Ruud van Nistelrooy has been appointed as the new head coach of the Eredivise club, taking over from Roger Schmidt, who did not renew his contract, from the 2022-23 season onwards.

“It has always been my dream to be head coach at PSV”, said van Nistelrooy, who netted 62 goals in the 67 matches he played for PSV between 1998 and 2001.

Van Nistelrooy, who hung up his playing boots in 2012 after a final stint with Malaga in Spain's La Liga, has been coaching PSV's under-19 and under-21 squads for the past three seasons.

Van Nistelrooy, who also scored 35 goals in 70 games for the Netherlands, joined Frank de Boer's Dutch coaching staff as an assistant at the 2020 Euros.

He was also assistant coach of the Dutch national team from 2014 to 2016.

PSV are currently in second place behind Ajax in the Dutch Eredivisie.

