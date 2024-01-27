After VAR error, Belgium Pro League match, Anderlecht v Genk, to be replayed

A Belgian Pro League match between Anderlecht and Genk will be replayed in full due to a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) error, after the Disciplinary Council for Professional Football ruled in favour of a Genk appeal.
After suffering a 2-1 defeat at Anderlecht’s Lotto Park on December 23, four-time champion Genk filed a complaint with the Referee Department saying an incorrect VAR decision had been made following a penalty kick.
The incident occurred after winger Yira Sor fired in from a rebound past Anderlecht goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel seconds after Bryan Heynen’s penalty miss. But the goal was ruled out following a VAR check as replays showed Sor was inside the penalty area.
However, the replays also showed encroachment, with two Anderlecht players inside the penalty area as the spot-kick was being taken.
“The Council followed Genk’s argument that the match officials misapplied the rules at the penalty phase in question,” Genk said in a statement.
Genk is fifth in Belgium’s top-flight, while record-34 time champion Anderlecht sits second. A date for the replay is yet to be announced.
