Villarreal loses to 3rd-division club Unionistas on penalties in Copa game hit by power outage

Villarreal was eliminated on penalties by third-division club Unionistas on Monday in a Copa del Rey match which had been hit the day before by a power outage.

Published : Jan 09, 2024 08:29 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

AP
Alexander Serloth of Villarreal in action.
Alexander Serloth of Villarreal in action. | Photo Credit: X/Villarreal CF
infoIcon

Alexander Serloth of Villarreal in action. | Photo Credit: X/Villarreal CF

Villarreal was eliminated on penalties by third-division club Unionistas on Monday in a Copa del Rey match which had been hit the day before by a power outage.

The third-round match was suspended before the start of extra time on Sunday. The teams drew 1-1 in regulation and neither side scored again in extra time on Monday. Unionistas won 7-6 in the shootout to reach the round of 16 when it will host Barcelona.

The only other topflight club to lose to a lower-division club in this round was Las Palmas, which lost 2-0 to second-division team Tenerife on Sunday.

Real Betis lost 1-0 to Alaves in a match between first-division clubs on Saturday.

Defending champion Real Madrid advanced past fourth-division team Arandina 3-1 on Saturday, while Atletico Madrid beat third-tier team Lugo 3-1. Barcelona edged fourth-division side Barbastro 3-2 on Sunday.

Madrid, Atletico, Barcelona and Osasuna made their Copa debuts in this round.

Madrid will play at city rival Atletico in a standout fixture of Monday’s round-of-16 draw. Osasuna will host Real Sociedad, Valencia is set to face Celta Vigo and Sevilla will have a trip to Getafe.

Also, it’s Athletic Bilbao vs. Alaves, Girona vs. Rayo Vallecano and Tenerife vs. Mallorca.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

