Chennaiyin FC signs winger Vincy Barretto

Chennaiyin FC has roped in winger Vincy Barretto on a multi-year deal ahead of the 2022-23 Indian Super League.

The Goa-born footballer will join the two-time champion after a successful debut ISL campaign with Kerala Blasters last season.

“We are happy to bring in Vincy Barretto who will add youthful energy into our attack. At the age of 22, he is already known for his capabilities. This is a very positive signing for us leading into season 9,” said Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani on the arrival of the youngster in the side.

READ | I-league, not ISL, is India's top football competition - AIFF draft consitution

Barretto recently had an impressive outing in the inaugural edition of the Reliance Foundation Development League, where he struck three goals from seven matches for the Blasters.

“I’m very excited to join Chennaiyin FC, a club that has already been successful in its little history. My only goal is to win more titles with the club,” expressed the 22-year-old.

"Chennaiyin FC has already signed star Indian midfielder Anirudh Thapa for a fresh two-year deal. And now with the addition of Barretto, the club will look to promote young Indian talents and build a strong squad for the upcoming ISL seasons.