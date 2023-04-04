Football

Vinicius Junior testifies against fan in racial abuse probe

AP
MADRID 04 April, 2023 23:03 IST
FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior.

FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior testified Tuesday against a Real Mallorca fan accused of racially insulting him at a Spanish league game, saying he will not accept an apology.

Through a video conference, Vinicius told the judge he was offended by the insults and that they happened at other matches, too. According to the player’s staff, Vinícius said he won’t accept an apology and wants the Mallorca fan to be fully punished.

The fan, who has not been identified publicly, was in court and also testified. Local media images showed him covering his face while leaving the court in Palma, the main city on the island of Mallorca. According to the  Ultima Hora newspaper, the 20-year-old fan apologized.

He was also accused of calling Villarreal midfielder Samu Chukwueze a monkey in another league match. Chukwueze, who is Nigerian, and Vinícius are Black.

Spain’s anti-violence commission had already fined the fan 4,000 euros ($4,300) and handed him a one-year ban from stadiums. Mallorca revoked his club membership for three years.

The 22-year-old Vinícius has been subjected to insults since arriving in Spain five years ago. The Spanish league, which was among the accusing parties against the Mallorca fan, has filed several formal complaints to authorities over insults against the Brazilian, with some of them being shelved.

The league recently increased the number of monitors at matches to identify perpetrators when Vinícius plays.

The attacks against the Brazilian increased after he began celebrating his goals by dancing.

Authorities have yet to find those responsible for hanging Vinícius’ effigy from a bridge in Madrid before the derby against Atletico Madrid earlier this year.

Valladolid recently suspended 12 season ticket holders while investigating the alleged verbal abuse of Vinícius.

The first trial against a fan who racially insulted a player in Spain is expected to begin this year following remarks by an Espanyol supporter against Athletic Bilbao forward Iñaki Williams a few years ago.

