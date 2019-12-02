Football Football Women's Super League: Miedema scores six, sets up four more in Arsenal's record win Arsenal beat Bristol City 11-1 in Sunday's Women's Super League clash to set a record, with Vivianne Miedema scoring a double hat-trick. Daniel Lewis 02 December, 2019 01:12 IST Vivianne Miedema in action for Arsenal Women against Bristol City Women on Sunday. - Getty Images Daniel Lewis 02 December, 2019 01:12 IST Vivianne Miedema scored six times as Arsenal thrashed Bristol City 11-1 to record the biggest victory in the Women's Super League history. The Netherlands international netted a hat-trick in both halves and assisted four more at Meadow Park to beat her own record for goal involvements by one player in a WSL match.Jordan Nobbs, Leah Williamson and Emma Mitchell also scored, while Lisa Evans converted twice as Arsenal - which beat Bristol City 7-0 in the Women's League Cup 10 days ago - moved to the top of the division in style.The previous record margin of victory was held by Liverpool, who beat Doncaster Rover Belles 9-0 in August 2013. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos