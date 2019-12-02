Women's Super League: Miedema scores six, sets up four more in Arsenal's record win

Vivianne Miedema scored six times as Arsenal thrashed Bristol City 11-1 to record the biggest victory in the Women's Super League history.

The Netherlands international netted a hat-trick in both halves and assisted four more at Meadow Park to beat her own record for goal involvements by one player in a WSL match.

Jordan Nobbs, Leah Williamson and Emma Mitchell also scored, while Lisa Evans converted twice as Arsenal - which beat Bristol City 7-0 in the Women's League Cup 10 days ago - moved to the top of the division in style.

The previous record margin of victory was held by Liverpool, who beat Doncaster Rover Belles 9-0 in August 2013.