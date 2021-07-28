Vladimir Petkovic appointed new Bordeaux manager

After leading Switzerland to the European Championship quarterfinals, coach Vladimir Petkovic left Tuesday to join French club Bordeaux.

Bordeaux said Petkovic signed a three-year contract with the team that finished mid-table in Ligue 1 last season then was threatened with demotion for financial issues.

“Recruiting such a coach with such an aura and such a resume is also proof of our ambition for this season,” Bordeaux's new president Gerard Lopez said in a statement.

The Swiss soccer federation announced his exit late Tuesday after seven years in charge in which the national team advanced to the finals tournament at each competition it entered.

Petkovic's work with the Swiss peaked last month by stunning world champion France in the round of 16 at Euro 2020. Trailing 3-1 in the closing minutes, Switzerland leveled then won a penalty shootout. The Swiss then lost another penalty shootout to Spain after a 1-1 draw.