Ramsey backs Wales to prosper in post-Bale era

Aaron Ramsey believes a new generation of Wales players can forge their own success after Gareth Bale’s retirement.

Midfielder Ramsey is the new national captain, replacing former Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur forward Bale, who called time on his career in January.

Bale, Wales’ record goal-scorer and most-capped player, was not the only senior star to quit international football after the World Cup in Qatar.

Chris Gunter, Joe Allen and Jonny Williams also retired from Wales duty after a golden era that included a run to the Euro 2016 semifinals.

Wales manager Rob Page is ushering in a new era and Ramsey is confident there are enough emerging youngsters to keep his country in contention during the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

“Gareth, Joe, Jonny, Gunts have been instrumental for us over the years and will forever be a part of Welsh history,” Nice midfielder Ramsey, 32, said on Monday.

“We will be forever grateful for what they brought to this team, this nation, and we’ll miss those players around the place.

“But football is forever changing and there’ll be opportunities for these younger players to step up and show what they’re capable of. Hopefully now we can create our own history.”

Wales is hoping to make a third successive appearance at the European Championship in Germany next year.

It faces Croatia in Split on Saturday before hosting Latvia on March 28. Armenia and Turkey complete the Group D line-up.

The qualifiers follow a poor 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar. Page’s side scored only once and finished bottom of its group in its first appearance at a World Cup since 1958.

“It was disappointing,” said former Arsenal and Juventus player Ramsey. “You have a big build-up going into it, the first time for many years Wales had qualified.

“You want to go there and show what you are capable of doing, but we didn’t quite get to the level we are used to.”

Tottenham defender Ben Davies has been ruled out of the two qualifiers, replaced in the squad by Morgan Fox.