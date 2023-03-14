Wales announces squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers; Ramsey named captain after Bale retirement

Wales announced the 24-member squad ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifiers on Tuesday.

For the qualifiers, Wales has been drawn alongside Croatia, Latvia, Turkey and Armenia in Group D, as it aims to reach its third consecutive UEFA Euro finals. The winners and runners-up in the group will qualify directly for the tournament which will be held in Germany next summer.

Rob Page’s Wales travels to Croatia on March 25 and will host Latvia on March 28.

Earlier this year, Gareth Bale announced his retirement from international football at the age of 33 and hence has not been named in the squad.

Luke Harris, Jordan James, Ollie Cooper and Nathan Broadhead are four uncapped players that have been called up to the squad.