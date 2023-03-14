Football

Wales announces squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers; Ramsey named captain after Bale retirement

For the qualifiers, Wales has been drawn alongside Croatia, Latvia, Turkey and Armenia in Group D, as it aims to reach its third consecutive UEFA Euro finals.

Team Sportstar
14 March, 2023 19:32 IST
Rob Page, Head Coach of Wales with Neco Williams.

Rob Page, Head Coach of Wales with Neco Williams. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Wales announced the 24-member squad ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifiers on Tuesday.

For the qualifiers, Wales has been drawn alongside Croatia, Latvia, Turkey and Armenia in Group D, as it aims to reach its third consecutive UEFA Euro finals. The winners and runners-up in the group will qualify directly for the tournament which will be held in Germany next summer.

Rob Page’s Wales travels to Croatia on March 25 and will host Latvia on March 28.

Earlier this year, Gareth Bale announced his retirement from international football at the age of 33 and hence has not been named in the squad.

Luke Harris, Jordan James, Ollie Cooper and Nathan Broadhead are four uncapped players that have been called up to the squad.

Full squad
Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward, Adam Davie, Ben Davies, Neco Williams, Ben Cabango, Oliver Cooper, Tom Lockyer, Joe Rodon, Chris Mepham, Ethan Ampadu, Connor Roberts, Sorba Thomas, Jordan James, Nathan Broadhead, Wesley Burns, Aaron Ramsey, Joe Morrell, Harry Wilson, Daniel James, Kieffer Moore, Luke Harris, Brennan Johnson, Tom Bradshaw

