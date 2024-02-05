MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Morocco sticks with Regragui in spite of AFCON ‘failure’

Hopes were high for Morocco in the Ivory Coast after Regragui had led it to the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, a first for any African nation.

Published : Feb 05, 2024 21:04 IST , Rabat - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Regragui’s AFCON was also marred when he was suspended by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after an altercation with Congolese defender Chancel Mbemba.
Regragui’s AFCON was also marred when he was suspended by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after an altercation with Congolese defender Chancel Mbemba. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Regragui’s AFCON was also marred when he was suspended by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after an altercation with Congolese defender Chancel Mbemba. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Walid Regragui will continue as Morocco’s coach in spite of its Africa Cup of Nations failure, the national football federation said in a statement on Monday.

Hopes were high for Morocco in the Ivory Coast after Regragui had led it to the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, a first for any African nation.

After finishing top of its group with two wins and a draw, however, the Atlas Lions lost 2-0 to South Africa in the round of 16, which “caused disappointment”, the federation said in the statement.

ALSO READ: England to play Bosnia and Iceland in June ahead of Euro 2024

“I failed. It’s my failure, not the players,” said Regragui, who had previously said he would step down if Moroccan did not at least reach the quarterfinals.

But the 48-year-old head coach will remain in place with the Moroccan federation saying it wanted to “mobilise all means to ensure full success for the national team” ahead of the 2025 AFCON and 2030 World Cup, which are both set to take place in the North African country.

Regragui’s AFCON was also marred when he was suspended by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after an altercation with Congolese defender Chancel Mbemba at the end of a group match -- a decision that was later overruled after an appeal from the Moroccan federation.

Related Topics

Walid Regragui /

Morocco

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dabang Delhi 0-0 Punei Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score: Dabang, Puneri eye qualification spot; Patna ends Jaipur’s 13-game unbeaten streak
    Team Sportstar
  2. Lakshya Sen racing against time to climb aboard Paris bus
    N. Sudarshan
  3. Morocco sticks with Regragui in spite of AFCON ‘failure’
    AFP
  4. Ranji Trophy: Baroda forces Delhi to follow-on, gains three points after draw
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Ranji Trophy: Chhattisgarh thwarts Kerala after Sachin Baby’s blitz
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Morocco sticks with Regragui in spite of AFCON ‘failure’
    AFP
  2. After public anger over Messi’s absence in Hong Kong game, organizer withdraws application for funds
    AP
  3. England to play Bosnia and Iceland in June ahead of Euro 2024
    Reuters
  4. Hong Kong government asks for explanation, fans angry as injured Messi didn’t play
    AP
  5. Hayes calls for more opportunities for female coaches
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dabang Delhi 0-0 Punei Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score: Dabang, Puneri eye qualification spot; Patna ends Jaipur’s 13-game unbeaten streak
    Team Sportstar
  2. Lakshya Sen racing against time to climb aboard Paris bus
    N. Sudarshan
  3. Morocco sticks with Regragui in spite of AFCON ‘failure’
    AFP
  4. Ranji Trophy: Baroda forces Delhi to follow-on, gains three points after draw
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Ranji Trophy: Chhattisgarh thwarts Kerala after Sachin Baby’s blitz
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment