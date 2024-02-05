England to play Bosnia and Iceland in June ahead of Euro 2024

England will host Iceland and Bosnia & Herzegovina for friendly matches in June ahead of the European Championship, the English FA said on Monday.
The friendly with Bosnia & Herzegovina will take place at St James’ Park on June 3. It will be England’s first match at Newcastle United’s home ground since 2005.
The Euro 2020 finalists will face Iceland at Wembley Stadium on June 7. Both matches will kick off at 7.45 pm local time.
Wembley is also set to host England’s friendlies against Brazil and Belgium on March 23 and 26.
“Both opponents in June are sure to provide stiff competition and play an important part in our preparation for the tournament”, England manager Gareth Southgate said in a statement.
England, in Group C with Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia, begin their Euro 2024 campaign on June 16.
