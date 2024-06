WATCH, Euro 2024: Christian Eriksen scores goal in first Euro match after cardiac arrest

Watch the Christian Eriksen’s goal for Denmark against Slovenia in his first Euro appearance since suffering a cardiac arrest in 2021.

For UK

It just had to be him!



Christian Eriksen scores on his return to the European Championships 🙌#Euro2024 | #SVNDENpic.twitter.com/sW6MeOkgUY — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 16, 2024

For USA

