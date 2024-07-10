WATCH: Yamal scores equaliser to become youngest goal scorer in Spain vs France Euro 2024 semifinal

Spain got back to level terms when youngster Lamine Yamal scored for the La Roja in their semifinal of the 2024 European Championship in Germany on Tuesday.

FOR US VIEWERS

NOBODY was stopping this from Lamine Yamal 🚀🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/DY5SHOyTgI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 9, 2024

FOR UK VIEWERS

FOR VIEWERS IN INDIA