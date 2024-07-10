MagazineBuy Print

WATCH: Yamal scores equaliser to become youngest goal scorer in Spain vs France Euro 2024 semifinal

Spain got back to level terms when youngster Lamine Yamal scored for the La Roja in their semifinal of the 2024 European Championship in Germany on Tuesday.

Published : Jul 10, 2024 00:53 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lamine Yamal of Spain celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 Semifinal match.
Lamine Yamal of Spain celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 Semifinal match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Lamine Yamal of Spain celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 Semifinal match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Spain got back to level terms when youngster Lamine Yamal scored for the La Roja in their semifinal of the 2024 European Championship in Germany on Tuesday.

