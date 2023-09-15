MagazineBuy Print

West Bengal government and La Liga enter MOU to develop football in state

In addition to improving talent identification, infrastructural development & coach education, La Liga will also explore the development of excellence projects in the state.

Published : Sep 15, 2023 11:48 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee along with others after the MOU was announced.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee along with others after the MOU was announced. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee along with others after the MOU was announced. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Government of West Bengal and La Liga have entered a Memorandum of Understanding to elevate the game through mutual collaborations, the Spanish football league announced through a statement on Friday.

The Indian state was represented by its Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the meeting, with La Liga President Javier Tebas, which took place in Madrid.

Also in attendance was former Indian cricket captain, Sourav Ganguly, West Bengal Chief Secretary H.K. Dwivedi. Debasish Dutta, General Secretary, Mohun Bagan and Ishtiaque Ahmed, General Secretary, Mohammedan Sporting Club were also part of the meeting.

READ MORE | Jhingan, Gurpreet part of Sports Ministry’s updated Indian Football team for Asian Games

“With the objective of collaboration through bilateral relations, the MOU will amplify the flow of knowledge & expertise from La Liga- the largest football ecosystem in the world - into West Bengal. Utilizing shared resources to develop the game, the MOU will also look to develop the game’s grassroots & youth development setup in West Bengal.” said the statement.

In addition to improving talent identification, infrastructural development & coach education, La Liga will also explore the development of excellence projects in the state. Additionally, La Liga will also explore opportunities for football administrators, players & coaches from the region to be trained in the La Liga methodology.

“The signing of MOU between Govt of West Bengal and La Liga will bring a new glorious chapter for Bengal football. We are on our way to becoming the epicentre of football in India,” said Mamata Banerjee.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with the Government of West Bengal to elevate football development in the region, taking advantage of the experience we have after more than 90 years leading professional soccer in Spain, and more specifically in the seven years that LALIGA has been in India since opening its office in 2016. This Memorandum of Understanding signifies our commitment to the people of West Bengal as jointly aim to create a self-sustaining football ecosystem, that will nurture talent in line with their rich heritage. Through knowledge sharing and collaboration, we will work towards building a brighter future for Indian football,” said Tebas.

