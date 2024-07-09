The 17th edition of the European Championship started with a bang as the host, Germany, thrashed Scotland 5-1 in the opening match on June 14, at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

The Euro 2024 is living up to its promise of high-quality football. Following are the quarterfinal matches that are scheduled to be played on July 9.

Spain vs France - July 10, 12:30 AM IST; July 9, 9:00 PM local time (CET); 8:00 PM BST

SPAIN VS FRANCE

Goal-shy France will be looking to silence the critics when it takes on Spain in their Euro 2024 semifinal clash on Tuesday in Munich, while its opponents hopes to keep its impressive campaign going even without key players.

With Kylian Mbappe leading its talented squad, France was well among the favourites when it arrived in Germany. But it has come under fire from fans and pundits alike for a string of unimpressive performances and has reached the last four without scoring a single goal in open play.

On the other hand, Spain will be without midfielder Pedri who sustained a knee injury in a nasty clash with Germany midfielder Toni Kroos in its dramatic win on Saturday.

Substitute Mikel Merino’s header in the 119th minute gave Spain a 2-1 win in a nerve-racking encounter that ended with 16 bookings including a yellow card for centre-back Robin Le Normand and a red for fullback Dani Carvajal, meaning both are suspended for Tuesday’s game.

READ FULL PREVIEW | France aims to silence critics against depleted Spain