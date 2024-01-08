Who is Dorival Junior? The new head coach of Brazil until the FIFA World Cup 2026

Dorival Junior quit as coach of Brazilian side Sao Paulo to take charge of Brazil’s National team, the club said in a statement on Sunday.
The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced on Friday that Fernando Diniz, appointed last year on an interim basis, had been sacked to hire a permanent coach to prepare the team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Dorival was Brazil’s preferred choice for the job after the CBF failed to recruit Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti, who chose to extend his contract with Real Madrid.
“Sao Paulo Football Club announces the departure of coach Dorival Junior, who has asked to leave to take charge of the Brazilian national team,” the team said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.
Who is Dorival Junior?
Dorival, a manager with a very high reputation in Brazil, has managed some of the country’s best teams, including Cruzeiro, Santos, Vasco da Gama, Internacional, Atlético Mineiro, Flamengo, Fluminense, Palmeiras, Athletico Paranaense, and São Paulo.
Having started his managerial career in 2002, he returned to Sao Paulo in April 2023, with two previous spells in 2017 and 2018. He took over the side from FIFA World Cup winner Rogerio Ceni and guided it to the Copa do Brasil title before moving on to the national team.
His coaching career reached its zenith in 2022 when he guided Flamengo to the Copa Libertadores title.
In addition to winning the Copa do Brasil with Santos in 2010 and Serie B with Vasco in 2009, he was a champion of the Recopa Sudamericana with Internacional in 2011.
Dorival’s style of play
Dorival is known for his attacking style of play with a 4-2-3-1 formation. Under him, the mid-block makes quick passes to get the ball up the pitch while the full-backs make forays into the final third for set-piece opportunities.
ALSO READ: Brazil pays its last respects to FIFA World Cup legend Mario Zagallo
While out of possession, the defence forms a fortress in its half with two men stationed in front of the four-man backline to get the ball back and contain counterattacks.
What did Dorival say after taking up the job?
“This is the realization of a personal dream, only made possible because I received recognition for the work done at São Paulo. For this reason, I must thank them for being part of this important period of reconstruction, competently led by the presidency and the board of directors.
“With the investment in infrastructure and planning over the past years, the club is ready to welcome the most qualified professionals in the market. I also want to thank the fans for all their affection and support,” declared Dorival, in a statement released by São Paulo.
(with inputs from Agencies)
