Who is Noam Emeran, the Man United player who scored against Leeds in pre-season match?

Noam Fritz Emeran scored a goal and bagged an assist in Manchester United’s 2-0 win against Leeds in a pre-season match at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway, on Wednesday.

He opened the scoring for the Red Devils in the 67th minute, as he slotted the ball in the bottom-left corner with a composed finish. He then set up Joe Hugill for United’s second goal in the 81st minute.

Emeran, who signed his first professional contract with Man United in November 2019, joined the Red Devils from French side Amiens.

He has scored 12 goals and has eight assists in his career till now.

Composure 🤌💯



Opening our pre-season account! 🔓#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 12, 2023

The 20-year-old was born in Paray-le-Monial, France and began his football career with Belgian side FC Brussels before joining the academy of Entente SSG. Following this, he spent two seasons with Amiens, during which he attracted the attention of European heavyweights such as Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain. He ultimately signed with the Red Devils after a long negotiation.

At the international level, Emeran has represented France at the youth level. He is also eligible to represent Rwanda through his mother.

Noam is the son of professional footballer Fritz Emeran, who played as a right-back for the Rwanda national team.