Premier League: Who is Willy Kambwala? Former France U-17 captain handed Manchester United debut against West Ham

Manchester United handed 19-year-old centre-back, Willy Kambwala his senior team debut in the Premier League against West Ham United away from home.

Kambwala, who was the captain of France’s U-17 side, moved to the Red Devils from Ligue 2 side Sochaux, in 2020. The 6”4’ defender has been training with the senior squad for the last two seasons and was named in United’s matchday squad against Liverpool but was not subbed in from the bench.

Kambwala replaces Raphael Varane in the squad who misses the match due to illness. With Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire also out injured, Erik Ten Hag has been forced to rely in his reserves.

