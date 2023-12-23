MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Who is Willy Kambwala? Former France U-17 captain handed Manchester United debut against West Ham

The 6”4’ defender has been training with the senior squad for the last two seasons and was named in United’s matchday squad against Liverpool but was not subbed in from the bench.

Published : Dec 23, 2023 17:54 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Image: Manchester UNited flag in the Premier League
Representative Image: Manchester UNited flag in the Premier League | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Representative Image: Manchester UNited flag in the Premier League | Photo Credit: AFP

Manchester United handed 19-year-old centre-back, Willy Kambwala his senior team debut in the Premier League against West Ham United away from home.

Kambwala, who was the captain of France’s U-17 side, moved to the Red Devils from Ligue 2 side Sochaux, in 2020. The 6”4’ defender has been training with the senior squad for the last two seasons and was named in United’s matchday squad against Liverpool but was not subbed in from the bench.

ALSO READ | ‘Captains of the World’ Trailer- Netflix announces FIFA World Cup 2022 documentary series featuring exclusive interviews of Messi, Ronaldo and many big stars

Kambwala replaces Raphael Varane in the squad who misses the match due to illness. With Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire also out injured, Erik Ten Hag has been forced to rely in his reserves.

More to follow.

Related stories

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Raphael Varane /

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Erik ten Hag

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 2023: Telugu Titans ends losing streak, Pawan celebrates Arjuna Award in style as Chennai leg begins
    Mayank
  2. Indian sports news wrap, December 23
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League: Who is Willy Kambwala? Former France U-17 captain handed Manchester United debut against West Ham
    Team Sportstar
  4. Nine-time Grand Slam champion Kristina Mladenovic to play ITF women’s event
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. O’Neil, Klopp raise concerns over crammed Premier League Christmas schedule
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Premier League: Who is Willy Kambwala? Former France U-17 captain handed Manchester United debut against West Ham
    Team Sportstar
  2. AC Milan late goal rescues draw at bottom club Salernitana; Fiorentina, Lazio, Genoa win
    AP
  3. Man City cruises past Fluminense in Club World Cup final to lift fifth trophy in 2023
    AP
  4. Ronaldo among the goals as Al Nassr cruises to win against Al Ettifaq
    Team Sportstar
  5. Luis Suarez reunites with former Barca teammate Messi at Inter Miami
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 2023: Telugu Titans ends losing streak, Pawan celebrates Arjuna Award in style as Chennai leg begins
    Mayank
  2. Indian sports news wrap, December 23
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League: Who is Willy Kambwala? Former France U-17 captain handed Manchester United debut against West Ham
    Team Sportstar
  4. Nine-time Grand Slam champion Kristina Mladenovic to play ITF women’s event
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. O’Neil, Klopp raise concerns over crammed Premier League Christmas schedule
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment