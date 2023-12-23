MagazineBuy Print

Manchester United can ‘beat anyone’ with full squad, says Ten Hag

Ten Hag has had to contend with a string of injuries and is without the services of Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount, Tyrell Malacia, Victor Lindelof and Amad Diallo.

Published : Dec 23, 2023 12:29 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Manchester United’s head coach Erik ten Hag reacts during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Manchester United’s head coach Erik ten Hag reacts during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England. | Photo Credit: Jon Super/ AP
Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag reacts during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England. | Photo Credit: Jon Super/ AP

Manchester United has a squad that can compete with the Premier League’s top teams, manager Erik Ten Hag said, backing his side to bounce back to its best when key players return from injury.

United, seventh in the standings and six points off the top four, has failed to score in its last three games, losing to Bournemouth and Bayern Munich before a goalless draw at Liverpool.

ALSO READ: Premier League: Chelsea midfielder Fernandez to miss Wolves match

Ten Hag has had to contend with a string of injuries and is without the services of Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount, Tyrell Malacia, Victor Lindelof and Amad Diallo.

“I think what has definitely hurt (us) was we had, in crucial positions, we had the problems,” Ten Hag told reporters on Friday. “You have to deal with that.”

“But everyone understands when you have such key players who are not available, it will have a negative effect on results. Still, we are in a place where we can change this story, change this season.”

“I am confident, when the players are back, we will have a good and strong squad. Liverpool were top of the league (last weekend), so we were competitive with them... This team, this squad, is strong when everyone is on board and we can beat anyone.”

United travels to West Ham United on Saturday, before hosting second-placed Aston Villa on Tuesday.

