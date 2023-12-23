Premier League: Chelsea midfielder Fernandez to miss Wolves match

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez will miss Sunday’s clash at Wolverhampton Wanderers after suffering a hernia, the Premier League club’s manager Mauricio Pochettino said.

Argentine international Fernandez was substituted after just 32 minutes in Chelsea’s League Cup quarter-final win over Newcastle United on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Spurs players missing games best remedy to stamp out red cards, says Postecoglou

“Enzo is going to be out for the game against Wolverhampton,” Pochettino said on Friday. “We will see if he can be involved again as soon as possible.

“We already have information that it was a hernia and he also didn’t feel well (during the game).”

Pochettino added that Fernandez’s injury was not major and that the 22-year-old’s rehabilitation would not pose a problem for the group.

Chelsea, which is 10th in the league standings, will be looking to end a three-match away-game losing streak against the 13th-placed Wolves.