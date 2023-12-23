MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Frustrated Pochettino warns returning stars Chelsea ‘not a charity’

The London club has been hit hard by absences this season and is languishing in 10th place in the Premier League ahead of Sunday’s match at Wolves.

Published : Dec 23, 2023 08:51 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino reacts during the Carabao Cup quarterfinal match against Newcastle United.
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino reacts during the Carabao Cup quarterfinal match against Newcastle United. | Photo Credit: Dylan Martinez/ REUTERS
infoIcon

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino reacts during the Carabao Cup quarterfinal match against Newcastle United. | Photo Credit: Dylan Martinez/ REUTERS

Mauricio Pochettino has warned his Chelsea players that Premier League football is “not a charity” and they cannot expect to come straight back into the team after injury.

The London club has been hit hard by absences this season and is languishing in 10th place in the Premier League ahead of Sunday’s match at Wolves.

ALSO READ: Howe backs error-prone Trippier as Newcastle head to Luton

Belgium international Romeo Lavia, who joined from Southampton in August in a £58 million ($74 million) deal, is yet to make his debut for the club while France forward Christopher Nkunku made his bow as a substitute in Tuesday’s League Cup win over Newcastle following knee surgery.

Chelsea manager Pochettino confirmed Lavia, 19, could be included in the squad at Molineux but added the 26-year-old Nkunku, who scored in the penalty shootout victory against Eddie Howe’s side, was still short of full fitness.

“All players after a big period out, they are desperate to be involved,” Pochettino said Friday. “They can be involved, but at which level? It’s easy to say ‘I want to play’ but we are competing, and it’s serious, the competition.

“After six months, like Nkunku and like Lavia, they need to understand that to be involved they need to train really, really hard every day. They need to make an impact every time they go on the pitch. It’s not like we are playing pre-season games.”

“The player needs to understand that it’s not a charity thing, we’re not playing for a joke. We need to win. Sometimes it’s difficult for people to understand the environment of the players.”

Pochettino explained if Nkunku did not play against Sheffield United last week, when he was an unused substitute, it was “not because we didn’t believe in him or Lavia”.

“It’s because there are players that have been fit and training for six months who are more ready to make an impact than these guys,” he added.

“It’s about the moment, today. Who is ready to compete and provide the things we expect?

“It annoys me sometimes. People around the player complain. Come on. The club is disappointed that it’s invested in (players) to perform and to score goals. To get the right balance in this business is important.”

Pochettino confirmed captain Reece James would be out for “several weeks”, likely stretching to months, after undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury.

He also gave his backing to Chelsea’s refusal to have anything to do with a revived European Super League.

The Blues were one of six Premier League clubs signed up to a breakaway league in 2021, though the project quickly collapsed.

“My thoughts are the same as the club statement,” Pochettino said. “I support the decision of the club.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Mauricio Pochettino /

Chelsea /

Romeo Lavia /

Reece James /

Christopher Nkunku

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Frustrated Pochettino warns returning stars Chelsea ‘not a charity’
    AFP
  2. Bangladesh beats New Zealand by 9 wickets in 3rd ODI; NZ wins series 2-1
    AP
  3. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City aims to maintain unbeaten run, takes on formidable Kerala Blasters
    Karthik Mudaliar
  4. AC Milan late goal rescues draw at bottom club Salernitana; Fiorentina, Lazio, Genoa win
    AP
  5. Premier League: Aston Villa misses chance to go top after Sheffield United draw
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: Frustrated Pochettino warns returning stars Chelsea ‘not a charity’
    AFP
  2. Premier League: Aston Villa misses chance to go top after Sheffield United draw
    AP
  3. Premier League schedule: 2024-25 season to begin on August 17; no Christmas Eve game
    Reuters
  4. Liverpool manager Klopp likes that FIFA and UEFA ‘get a bit of a shake’ from Super League verdict
    AP
  5. Man United’s Ten Hag backs Hojlund to break Premier League duck
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Frustrated Pochettino warns returning stars Chelsea ‘not a charity’
    AFP
  2. Bangladesh beats New Zealand by 9 wickets in 3rd ODI; NZ wins series 2-1
    AP
  3. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City aims to maintain unbeaten run, takes on formidable Kerala Blasters
    Karthik Mudaliar
  4. AC Milan late goal rescues draw at bottom club Salernitana; Fiorentina, Lazio, Genoa win
    AP
  5. Premier League: Aston Villa misses chance to go top after Sheffield United draw
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment