Euro 2024 semifinal: Why is Kylian Mbappe not wearing a mask in Spain vs France?

Mbappe, who is the third-highest goalscorer for his country, recently changed clubs, moving on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid.

Published : Jul 10, 2024 00:34 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mbappe sustained a broken nose in France’s opening 1-0 win over Austria.
Mbappe sustained a broken nose in France’s opening 1-0 win over Austria. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Mbappe sustained a broken nose in France’s opening 1-0 win over Austria. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Kylian Mbappe is starting for France in its Euro 2024 semifinal match against Spain at the Munich Football Arena in Germany on Wednesday.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | SPAIN VS FRANCE LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024 SEMIFINAL

Mbappe sustained a broken nose in France’s opening 1-0 win over Austria and didn’t come off the bench for the 0-0 draw with the Netherlands, despite France coach Didier Deschamps having sounded optimistic his star forward could play while wearing a face mask.

Although he has been wearing a mask throughout the course of the tournament, Mbappe is not wearing a mask tonight against Spain.

The France captain is struggling with his peripheral vision in the masks that were fitted to protect his broken nose from his country’s opening game at Euro 2024.

“You’ve got the sweat aspect and we know sweat can get in his eyes. He’s getting used to it, but it can affect his vision,” coach Didier Deschamps said. “Everything in front of him is fine, but there’s a delay with his peripheral vision.”

Mbappe, who is the third-highest goalscorer for his country, recently changed clubs, moving on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid. He is also leading his country into a major tournament for the first time.

France’s Kylian Mbappe adjusts his face mask during a training session.
France’s Kylian Mbappe adjusts his face mask during a training session. | Photo Credit: AP
France’s Kylian Mbappe adjusts his face mask during a training session. | Photo Credit: AP

He returned to the starting lineup for France’s final group stage match against Poland where he scored in the 56th minute from the spot. It was the France captain’s first-ever goal in the Euros.

