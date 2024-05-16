MagazineBuy Print

Why is Lionel Messi not playing for Inter Miami in MLS 2024 clash against Orlando City?

Miami currently leads the Eastern standings in the MLS with eight wins from twelve games, tallying 27 points so far, three ahead of second placed FC Cincinnati.

Published : May 16, 2024 04:22 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Inter Miami’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi looks on during the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Cup football match between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC.
FILE PHOTO: Inter Miami’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi looks on during the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Cup football match between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC. | Photo Credit: AFP
FILE PHOTO: Inter Miami’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi looks on during the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Cup football match between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC. | Photo Credit: AFP

Inter Miami will be without the services of star player and captain Lionel Messi when it travels to Orlando City for a MLS fixture on May 15.

Messi did not travel with the squad after picking up a knock following a hard tackle during the win over Montreal in the previous encounter.

Injuries have forced Messi to miss four games this season in the month of March. The Ballon d’Or winner has had good returns in the league so far, scoring ten goals and providing twelve assists in nine appearances.

Miami currently leads the Eastern standings in the MLS with eight wins from twelve games, tallying 27 points so far, three ahead of second placed FC Cincinnati.

Inter Miami /

Lionel Messi /

Ballon d'Or /

MLS /

Orlando City

