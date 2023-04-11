Football

Monaco’s Ben Yedder gets suspended prison sentence for tax fraud in Spain

In Spain, prison sentences under two years for non-violent crimes rarely require a defendant without previous convictions to serve jail time.

Reuters
11 April, 2023 21:38 IST
11 April, 2023 21:38 IST
Monaco’s French forward Wissam Ben Yedder (C) fights for the ball with Reims’ Dutch midfielder Azor Matusiwa (L) and Reims’ French goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf (R) during the French L1 football match.

Monaco’s French forward Wissam Ben Yedder (C) fights for the ball with Reims’ Dutch midfielder Azor Matusiwa (L) and Reims’ French goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf (R) during the French L1 football match. | Photo Credit: VALERY HACHE/AFP

In Spain, prison sentences under two years for non-violent crimes rarely require a defendant without previous convictions to serve jail time.

A Spanish court has given AS Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder a six-month suspended prison sentence and fined him 133,799 euros ($145,961) for tax offences during his time as a Sevilla player, court documents showed on Tuesday.

In Spain, prison sentences under two years for non-violent crimes rarely require a defendant without previous convictions to serve jail time.

Also Read
Borussia Dortmund extends Julian Brandt’s contract through 2026

The sentence was agreed in a plea deal between Ben Yedder’s defence, the prosecutor and the state attorney who represented tax authorities.

French national Ben Yedder, who played for Sevilla between 2016 and 2019, failed to pay his taxes on time in 2017, according to the court document dated March 9 and disclosed on Tuesday.

Following a request from tax authorities in 2019, the striker paid 225,323 euros in back taxes but did not include interest received as income from movable capital and failed to declare a sponsorship contract with Adidas, the document said.

Ben Yedder later paid 51,007 euros to include those items plus interest.

Players such as Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, Argentina’s Lionel Messi or Brazilian-Spanish player Diego Costa have also faced tax cases in Spain. They all agreed to settle by paying large fines. ($1 = 0.9167 euros) 

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Where will Messi go if he leaves PSG?

Why are some of you journalists ‘so mean’, asks FIFA’s Infantino

Watch: Fans speak on January window 2022-23 deadline day transfers

Slide shows

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

In Photos: Liverpool demolishes Manchester United in historic win at Anfield

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us