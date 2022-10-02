Football

Wolves sack manager Lage after poor start to Premier League season

Reuters
02 October, 2022 21:31 IST
Bruno Lage

Bruno Lage | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Wolverhampton Wanderers have sacked manager Bruno Lage following a disappointing start to the season, British media reported on Sunday, with the Premier League side languishing in the relegation zone.

Lage, 46, took over at Molineux from Portuguese compatriot Nuno Espirito Santo before the start of last season, guiding Wolves to 10th in the standings.

Wolves, who have won only once in their last 15 league matches, have struggled in front of goal with their three strikes this season the lowest in the top flight.

