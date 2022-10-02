Football

Premier League: Haaland, Foden fire hattricks to beat Manchester United 6-3

Haaland became the first player to score three successive home game hattricks as Manchester City fired six goals past city rival Manchester United.

Reuters
02 October, 2022
Haaland and Foden scored the six goals for their side to send it second on the points table with 20 points from eight games.

Haaland and Foden scored the six goals for their side to send it second on the points table with 20 points from eight games.

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden scored hat-tricks to fire champions Manchester City to a rampant 6-3 thrashing of local rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

City put United to the sword in a ruthless display of attacking football in the first half at the Etihad Stadium, as the visitor, who had won its last four leagues games, was blown away by the champions.

Foden got the scoring underway inside eight minutes, sweeping home Bernardo Silva’s low cross, before Haaland headed his first in the 34th minute to put City in command.

Haaland has made a mockery of settling into life in the Premier League and the Norwegian struck again in the 37th minute on the stretch before Foden added the fourth three minutes later.

Big-money signing Antony curled a stunning strike into the net early in the second half to give United faint hope of a remarkable comeback, before Haaland fired home his 17th goal of an incredible season to notch up his third hat-trick in eight Premier League games.

Foden completed his first Premier League treble to finish off the perfect afternoon for irresistible City, before United substitute Anthony Martial added a late consolation double to make the scoreline more respectable.

Pep Guardiola’s side moved to within a point of Arsenal at the top of the standings and a bruised United stayed sixth.

