Haaland becomes first Premier League player to score three successive home hat-tricks

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland became the first Premier League player ever to score three successive home game hat tricks on Sunday.

1 - Erling Haaland is the first player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick in three consecutive home games in the competition. Monster. pic.twitter.com/Iys0rdu4ey — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 2, 2022

Haaland reached the feat during his side’s game against Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.

The Norwegian striker began in the 34th minute, when he headed in a Kevin De Bruyne corner from close range.

The 22-year-old was supplied again by De Bruyne, who curled a cross between the two Manchester United centre-backs for Haaland to slide in to finish with his left foot.

Haaland reached his record in the 64th minute by thumping in a cross from the left wing. With this, he also became the first Manchester City player to score a hat-trick against Manchester United since Francis Lee in 1970.

He is also just the third City player to score a treble against its city rival, with the other being Horace Barnes, who scored his hattrick in 1921.

Haaland had earlier broke Coventry City forward Mick Quinn’s record of most Premier League goals after seven games after scoring in Manchester City’s match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.