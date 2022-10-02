Football

Haaland becomes first Premier League player to score three successive home hat-tricks

Erling Haaland reached the feat during Manchester City’s derby against Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.

Team Sportstar
02 October, 2022 19:59 IST
Haaland scoring his third goal and his side’s fifth against Manchester United.

Haaland scoring his third goal and his side’s fifth against Manchester United. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland became the first Premier League player ever to score three successive home game hat tricks on Sunday.

Haaland reached the feat during his side’s game against Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.

The Norwegian striker began in the 34th minute, when he headed in a Kevin De Bruyne corner from close range.

The 22-year-old was supplied again by De Bruyne, who curled a cross between the two Manchester United centre-backs for Haaland to slide in to finish with his left foot.

RELATED: ALL THE OTHER RECORDS HAALAND HAS BROKEN IN CITY

Haaland reached his record in the 64th minute by thumping in a cross from the left wing. With this, he also became the first Manchester City player to score a hat-trick against Manchester United since Francis Lee in 1970.

He is also just the third City player to score a treble against its city rival, with the other being Horace Barnes, who scored his hattrick in 1921.

Haaland had earlier broke Coventry City forward Mick Quinn’s record of most Premier League goals after seven games after scoring in Manchester City’s match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. 

