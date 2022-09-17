Haaland breaks Premier League record with goal against Wolves

Erling Haaland broke Coventry City forward Mick Quinn’s record of most Premier League goals after seven games after scoring in Manchester City’s match against Wolverhamtpn Wanderers. He now has 11 goals in seven matches.
Erling Haaland has also become the first player in Premier League history to score in each of his first four away games in the competition.
Here are the records Haaland has broken since his move to Man City:
- ⦿ Haaland is the youngest player to score for and against the same team in Champions League.
- ⦿ Haaland is the first Manchester City player to score on both his Premier League debut and UEFA Champions League debut for the club.
- ⦿ Haaland is the fourth player in UEFA Champions League history to score in his first appearance for three different teams (Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund and Man City), after Fernando Morientes, Javier Saviola and Zlatan Ibrahimovic
- ⦿ Haaland holds the record for the most goals in a player’s first 5 appearances in the following competitions (Premier League- 9 goals, Bundesliga- 8 goals