Haaland breaks Premier League record with goal against Wolves

Erling Haaland broke Coventry City forward Mick Quinn’s record of most Premier League goals after seven games after scoring in Manchester City’s match against Wolverhamtpn Wanderers. He now has 11 goals in seven matches.

Erling Haaland has also become the first player in Premier League history to score in each of his first four away games in the competition.

Here are the records Haaland has broken since his move to Man City: