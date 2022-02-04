Women's Asia Cup: Chinese Taipei beats Thailand to set up Vietnam showdown

Chinese Taipei defeated Thailand 3-0 in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup playoff match in the Asian Cup here on Friday.

The three points mean Chinese Taipei's tie against Vietnam on Sunday will be a showdown for the sole automatic qualifying slot to the World Cup in Australia or New Zealand.

Thailand Women's World Cup hopes now depend on them navigating the Inter-Confederation playoffs.

With Vietnam having won the first tie of the round robin playoffs on Wednesday, there was no margin for error for both sides.

Thailand, having been on the receiving end of a 2-0 defeat in the first playoff tie, needed victory to keep its hopes alive, while a win for Chinese Taipei would mean playing Vietnam in a more comfortable position on Sunday.

Thailand, despite missing several players due to the COVID-19 outbreak in its squad, was the early aggressor with Chinese Taipei's Tsai Ming-Jung the busier of the two goalkeepers in the opening minutes.

Her first test came in the 14th minute after Thailand was awarded a free-kick just outside the box with Tsai easily dealing with Wilaiporn Boothduang's effort.

ALSO READ | AFC Women's Asian Cup: South Korea stuns Australia

Chinese Taipei, having weathered the early storm, began to see more of the ball but had to wait till the final seconds of the first half to open the scoring, with Su Yu-Hsuan deftly collecting Wu Kai-Ching's through pass before slotting past Thailand goalkeeper Chotmanee Thongmongkol.

Undeterred at having conceded late in the first half, Thailand began on the front foot when play resumed and was desperately unlucky in the 49th minute as Wilaiporn Boothduang's right-footed shot from the centre of the box was denied by the left post.

Irravadee Makris then saw her attempt from just outside the box go wide as Thailand intensified its search for the equaliser.

Thailand continued to set the pace but Chinese Taipei was hardly troubled as it comfortably held on before doubling its lead in the 84th minute with Su scoring her second with a quick turn and shot after receiving Wu Kai-Ching's pass.

There was to be a third, with Chen Ying-Hui's free-kick from some 30 yards scorching the net as Chinese Taipei shifted its focus to Vietnam.