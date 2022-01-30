AFC Women's Asian Cup: South Korea stuns Australia

Australia, a favourite to lift the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022, crashed out in the quarterfinal on Sunday after losing 1-0 to South Korea.

Chelsea midfielder Ji So-yun scored from distance with two minutes remaining to earn the Koreans a 1-0 victory in Pune over the 2018 runner-up and set up a semifinal against either Chinese Taipei or the Philippines. The win also seals South Korea's spot in next year's Women's World Cup.

The Matildas were given a let-off five minutes from the end of the first half when Cho So-hyun fired her penalty over the bar. A lengthy VAR check by referee Qin Liang after Caitlin Foord's challenge on Lee Geum-min resulted in the Chinese official pointing to the spot, but Cho's attempt was woefully off target.

Australia had dominated the opening 45 minutes, with Sam Kerr rattling the crossbar with a header and Korean goalkeeper Kim Jung-mi called upon to deny both the Chelsea striker and Mary Fowler.

The game looked headed for extra-time when, with two minutes remaining, Ji picked up possession 30 metres from goal and fired a right footed shot into the top corner, giving Australian goalkeeper Lydia Williams little chance.

The Women's Asian Cup doubles up as the continent's qualifying tournament for the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Asia has five berths at the tournament in addition to Australia's direct qualification as co-hosts. Two other nations will be granted playoff places.