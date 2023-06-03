Key Updates
- June 03, 2023 19:419’
Paralluelo initiates a Barca attack as he progresses into the final third and into the box but she gets intercepted by Janssen
- June 03, 2023 19:397’
Free-kick for Barcelona near the box. Leon takes the kick and floats one, but it is cleared away for a corner for Barca that they fail to capitalise
- June 03, 2023 19:35FULL-TIME!!3’ Wolfsburg takes early lead
WOLFSBURG TAKES THE LEAD! PAJOR WITH A WONDERFUL LONG-RANGER! A defensive error from Barcelona, Bronze in particular, gifted the ball to Pajor at the edge of the box and she latches on to it quickly and sends in a curler that flies past Panos into the top right corner
- June 03, 2023 19:342’
Leon gets the ball from Rolfo at the half line, she tries a through ball into the final third but there’s no one to receive it. First signs of attack from the Spanish giants
- June 03, 2023 19:32Kick-off
Caldently gets the ball rolling as Barcelona starts left to right in bid to clinch its second UWCL title. While Wolfsburg is on the hunt for a thrid
- June 03, 2023 19:26T-5 for kick-off
Just under five minutes for the kick-off. A Special dance performance sets the stadium alight as the players get ready in the tunnel to take the field in front of a packed stands.
- June 03, 2023 18:57Full house!
The PSV stadium has sold out, though capacity is only 34,100. It should set a Dutch record for a women’s game which stands at 30,640 in the same venue in 2019 when the national team hosted Australia.
A good sign for the health of women’s club soccer is that both teams have picked up an allocation of more than 4,500 for their own supporters. That’s “far more than ever before,” said Nadine Kessler, the UEFA managing director of women’s football.
Just over a year ago, Camp Nou broke its own world record for a women’s football match when more than 91,600 fans turned out for Barcelona’s 5-1 rout of Wolfsburg in the first leg of the semifinals. Wolfsburg won the second leg 2-0 but Barcelona advanced 5-3 on aggregate.
- June 03, 2023 18:51How many UWCL titles do these teams have?
The Women’s Champions League was first held in the 2001/02 season, which German club Frankfurt won.
Barcelona has a solitary title under its belt, which it won in the 2020/21 season by beating Chelsea in the final.
Meanwhile, Wolfsburg has won two titles. The Wolves clinched the title in consecutive seasons - 2012/13 and 2013/14
- June 03, 2023 18:32Form guide (Champions League)
Barcelona: W-W-W-W-W
Wolfsburg: D-W-W-D-D
- June 03, 2023 18:22Setback for Barca ahead of the summit clash
- June 03, 2023 18:13LINEUPS!
Barcelona: Panos; Bronze, Paredes, Leon, Rolfo; Bonmati, Walsh, Guijarro; Graham Henson, Paralluelo, Caldentey
Wolfsburg: Frohms; Rauch, Janssen, Hendrich, Wilms; Roord, Oberdorf, Huth; Popp, Pajor, Jonsdottir
- June 03, 2023 17:57Streaming/telecast info
When will the UEFA Women’s Champions League final between Barcelona and Wolfsburg begin?
The kick-off for the UEFA Women’s Champions League final between Barcelona and Wolfsburg is at 7:30pm IST on Saturday at the Philips Stadion.
Where can I watch the UEFA Women’s Champions League final between Barcelona and Wolfsburg?
The UEFA Women’s Champions League final between Barcelona and Wolfsburg can be live streamed on DAZN channel on YouTube for free.
