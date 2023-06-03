Magazine

UWCL final LIVE score, Barcelona vs Wolfsburg updates: Pajor scores a stunner to give WOB the lead

BAR-W vs WOB-W live score: Follow for live score, updates and highlights of the UEFA Women’s Champions League final between Barcelona and Wolfsburg.

Updated : Jun 03, 2023 19:42 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Group B - AS Roma v VFL Wolfsburg - Stadium Domenico Francioni, Latina, Italy - November 23, 2022 VfL Wolfsburg's Ewa Pajor celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Alberto Lingria/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Group B - AS Roma v VFL Wolfsburg - Stadium Domenico Francioni, Latina, Italy - November 23, 2022 VfL Wolfsburg's Ewa Pajor celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Alberto Lingria/File Photo | Photo Credit: ALBERTO LINGRIA
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the UEFA Women’s Champions League final between Barcelona and Wolfsburg, happening at the PSV Stadium in Eindhoven.
Key Updates
  • June 03, 2023 19:41
    9’

    Paralluelo initiates a Barca attack as he progresses into the final third and into the box but she gets intercepted by Janssen

  • June 03, 2023 19:39
    7’

    Free-kick for Barcelona near the box. Leon takes the kick and floats one, but it is cleared away for a corner for Barca that they fail to capitalise

  • June 03, 2023 19:35
    FULL-TIME!!
    3’ Wolfsburg takes early lead

    WOLFSBURG TAKES THE LEAD! PAJOR WITH A WONDERFUL LONG-RANGER! A defensive error from Barcelona, Bronze in particular, gifted the ball to Pajor at the edge of the box and she latches on to it quickly and sends in a curler that flies past Panos into the top right corner

  • June 03, 2023 19:34
    2’

    Leon gets the ball from Rolfo at the half line, she tries a through ball into the final third but there’s no one to receive it. First signs of attack from the Spanish giants

  • June 03, 2023 19:32
    Kick-off

    Caldently gets the ball rolling as Barcelona starts left to right in bid to clinch its second UWCL title. While Wolfsburg is on the hunt for a thrid

  • June 03, 2023 19:28
    Watch - Women’s Champions League final clashes with FA Cup final; Barca terms schedule ‘a pity’
  • June 03, 2023 19:26
    T-5 for kick-off

    Just under five minutes for the kick-off. A Special dance performance sets the stadium alight as the players get ready in the tunnel to take the field in front of a packed stands.

  • June 03, 2023 18:57
    Full house!

    The PSV stadium has sold out, though capacity is only 34,100. It should set a Dutch record for a women’s game which stands at 30,640 in the same venue in 2019 when the national team hosted Australia.

    A good sign for the health of women’s club soccer is that both teams have picked up an allocation of more than 4,500 for their own supporters. That’s “far more than ever before,” said Nadine Kessler, the UEFA managing director of women’s football.

    Just over a year ago, Camp Nou broke its own world record for a women’s football match when more than 91,600 fans turned out for Barcelona’s 5-1 rout of Wolfsburg in the first leg of the semifinals. Wolfsburg won the second leg 2-0 but Barcelona advanced 5-3 on aggregate.

  • June 03, 2023 18:51
    How many UWCL titles do these teams have?

    The Women’s Champions League was first held in the 2001/02 season, which German club Frankfurt won.

    Barcelona has a solitary title under its belt, which it won in the 2020/21 season by beating Chelsea in the final.

    Meanwhile, Wolfsburg has won two titles. The Wolves clinched the title in consecutive seasons - 2012/13 and 2013/14

  • June 03, 2023 18:32
    Form guide (Champions League)

    Barcelona: W-W-W-W-W

    Wolfsburg: D-W-W-D-D

  • June 03, 2023 18:22
    Setback for Barca ahead of the summit clash
  • June 03, 2023 18:13
    LINEUPS!

    Barcelona: Panos; Bronze, Paredes, Leon, Rolfo; Bonmati, Walsh, Guijarro; Graham Henson, Paralluelo, Caldentey

    Wolfsburg: Frohms; Rauch, Janssen, Hendrich, Wilms; Roord, Oberdorf, Huth; Popp, Pajor, Jonsdottir

  • June 03, 2023 17:57
    Streaming/telecast info

    When will the UEFA Women’s Champions League final between Barcelona and Wolfsburg begin?

    The kick-off for the UEFA Women’s Champions League final between Barcelona and Wolfsburg is at 7:30pm IST on Saturday at the Philips Stadion.

    Where can I watch the UEFA Women’s Champions League final between Barcelona and Wolfsburg?

    The UEFA Women’s Champions League final between Barcelona and Wolfsburg can be live streamed on DAZN channel on YouTube for free.

