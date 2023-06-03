Full house!

The PSV stadium has sold out, though capacity is only 34,100. It should set a Dutch record for a women’s game which stands at 30,640 in the same venue in 2019 when the national team hosted Australia.

A good sign for the health of women’s club soccer is that both teams have picked up an allocation of more than 4,500 for their own supporters. That’s “far more than ever before,” said Nadine Kessler, the UEFA managing director of women’s football.

Just over a year ago, Camp Nou broke its own world record for a women’s football match when more than 91,600 fans turned out for Barcelona’s 5-1 rout of Wolfsburg in the first leg of the semifinals. Wolfsburg won the second leg 2-0 but Barcelona advanced 5-3 on aggregate.