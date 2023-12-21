MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s Champions League: Kerr scores in Chelsea win, Real Madrid knocked out

Paris FC is two points behind Chelsea in third place after its 1-0 victory away to Real Madrid in Spain, secured thanks to a late penalty from veteran Gaetane Thiney.

Published : Dec 21, 2023 09:03 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Chelsea’s Samantha Kerr celebrates scoring the first goal with her teammates.
Chelsea’s Samantha Kerr celebrates scoring the first goal with her teammates. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Chelsea’s Samantha Kerr celebrates scoring the first goal with her teammates. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Sam Kerr netted in Chelsea’s 3-1 win at Swedish club Hacken in the Women’s Champions League on Wednesday, while Real Madrid’s hopes of reaching the quarter-finals were ended in a 1-0 home loss to Paris FC.

Australia star Kerr got Chelsea’s opener only for Clarissa Larisey to equalise for Hacken in the Group D encounter.

However, Scotland’s Erin Cuthbert netted twice in the second half to secure the victory for Chelsea, who leapfrog Hacken into first place with two games still to play.

ALSO READ: Injured Neymar to miss Copa America, says Brazil team doctor

Paris FC is two points behind Chelsea in third place after its 1-0 victory away to Real Madrid in Spain, secured thanks to a late penalty from veteran Gaetane Thiney.

Real has just one point from four matches and cannot now qualify for the last eight.

Ajax is top of Group C after Romee Leuchter’s goal gave them a 1-0 win at home to Bayern Munich.

Paris Saint-Germain is second thanks to their 3-1 victory over Roma in Italy, with Tabitha Chawinga, Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Korbin Albert all scoring.

There is more action on Thursday, including reigning champions Barcelona hosting Rosengard of Sweden in Group A and Lyon visiting Brann of Norway in Group B.

Related Topics

Sam Kerr

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, December 20
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s Champions League: Kerr scores in Chelsea win, Real Madrid knocked out
    AFP
  3. India Women bank on spin trap against Australia to register maiden Test win
    PTI
  4. India vs Australia LIVE Score, Women’s Test Day 1: Toss, Playing XI updates; Richa Ghosh debuts for IND vs AUS at Wankhede
    Team Sportstar
  5. Davis Cup: Ramkumar Ramanathan to spearhead India’s challenge against Pakistan
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Women’s Champions League: Kerr scores in Chelsea win, Real Madrid knocked out
    AFP
  2. Messi and Inter Miami to kick off 2024 MLS season on February 21
    Reuters
  3. Liverpool routs West Ham 5-1 and advances to the League Cup semifinals
    AP
  4. La Liga: Barcelona needs late goal to beat last-place Almeria 3-2, ends winless streak
    AP
  5. Lautaro misses a penalty and two-time defending champion Inter loses to Bologna in Italian Cup
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, December 20
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s Champions League: Kerr scores in Chelsea win, Real Madrid knocked out
    AFP
  3. India Women bank on spin trap against Australia to register maiden Test win
    PTI
  4. India vs Australia LIVE Score, Women’s Test Day 1: Toss, Playing XI updates; Richa Ghosh debuts for IND vs AUS at Wankhede
    Team Sportstar
  5. Davis Cup: Ramkumar Ramanathan to spearhead India’s challenge against Pakistan
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment