Women’s Super League: Title-chasing Arsenal beats Tottenham 1-0 as Alessia Russo scores

The win moved third-placed Arsenal level on 34 points with Chelsea, which visits Leicester City later on Sunday, and three points behind Manchester City, which beat Everton 2-1 on Saturday.

Published : Mar 03, 2024 23:22 IST , LONDON

Reuters
Arsenal’s Alessia Russo celebrates scoring against Tottenham Hotspur.
Arsenal’s Alessia Russo celebrates scoring against Tottenham Hotspur. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Arsenal’s Alessia Russo celebrates scoring against Tottenham Hotspur. | Photo Credit: AP

A poacher’s goal from Arsenal striker Alessia Russo secured a 1-0 win over bitter rival Tottenham Hotspur in front of a sold-out crowd of 60,050 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday to keep the host in the chase for the Women’s Super League title.

The win moved third-placed Arsenal level on 34 points with Chelsea, which visits Leicester City later on Sunday, and three points behind Manchester City, which beat Everton 2-1 on Saturday.

Arsenal had the upper hand in the early going on a pitch the WSL said was the first prepared for a league game by an all-female ground staff but it was Jessica Naz of Spurs who came closest by hitting the bar midway through the first half.

The Gunners reshuffled and made the breakthrough early in the second half as Beth Mead made the most of a switch in play, squaring the ball as she was tackled for her England teammate Russo to blast home form close range.

Tottenham made a triple substitution just after the hour mark and later brought on striker Beth England but despite a tetchy finish, with five yellow cards in the final 11 minutes, Arsenal held out for a vital win in its title challenge.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India's premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

