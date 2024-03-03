Women’s Super League: Title-chasing Arsenal beats Tottenham 1-0 as Alessia Russo scores

A poacher’s goal from Arsenal striker Alessia Russo secured a 1-0 win over bitter rival Tottenham Hotspur in front of a sold-out crowd of 60,050 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday to keep the host in the chase for the Women’s Super League title.

The win moved third-placed Arsenal level on 34 points with Chelsea, which visits Leicester City later on Sunday, and three points behind Manchester City, which beat Everton 2-1 on Saturday.

Arsenal had the upper hand in the early going on a pitch the WSL said was the first prepared for a league game by an all-female ground staff but it was Jessica Naz of Spurs who came closest by hitting the bar midway through the first half.

The Gunners reshuffled and made the breakthrough early in the second half as Beth Mead made the most of a switch in play, squaring the ball as she was tackled for her England teammate Russo to blast home form close range.

Tottenham made a triple substitution just after the hour mark and later brought on striker Beth England but despite a tetchy finish, with five yellow cards in the final 11 minutes, Arsenal held out for a vital win in its title challenge.