Women’s Super League: Arsenal Women to play 11 home matches at Emirates next season

Arsenal Women, which played most of its home games at the Meadow Park this season, played six WSL matches at the Emirates which had an average attendance of 52,029, including two sellouts.

Published : May 14, 2024 17:00 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Arsenal won the League Cup this season and are assured of a top three finish in the WSL, which guarantees UEFA Champions League qualification.
FILE PHOTO: Arsenal won the League Cup this season and are assured of a top three finish in the WSL, which guarantees UEFA Champions League qualification. | Photo Credit: AP
FILE PHOTO: Arsenal won the League Cup this season and are assured of a top three finish in the WSL, which guarantees UEFA Champions League qualification. | Photo Credit: AP

Arsenal Women will play 11 of its home games at the Emirates Stadium next season, making it the primary venue for the team, the Women’s Super League (WSL) side said on Tuesday.

Arsenal Women, which played most of its home games at the 4,500-capacity Meadow Park this season, played six WSL matches at the 60,704-seater Emirates which had an average attendance of 52,029, including two sellouts.

“We are one club, with a vision to win major trophies across our men’s and women’s teams. This move supports this ambition,” Arsenal’s sporting director Edu Gaspar said in a statement.

Arsenal won the League Cup this season and are assured of a top three finish in the WSL, which guarantees UEFA Champions League qualification. It will finish the campaign on Saturday hosting Brighton & Hove Albion at Meadow Park.

