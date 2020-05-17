Football Football Women's Super League season set to end The organisers of the league and FA held talks on Friday and foresaw logistical problems in resuming the WSL. Team Sportstar 17 May, 2020 15:18 IST A Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Manchester United in progress at the Etihad Stadium. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 17 May, 2020 15:18 IST The Women's Super League season is unlikely to restart due to logistical and financial constraints.The organisers of the league and FA held talks on Friday and foresaw logistical problems including ensuring safe training and matchday practices, the Independent reported. READ| All league teams cleared to start group training in Spain The decision is likely to be ratified next week.If the league doesn't restart, a champion is likely to be announced based on the method followed by the League Two. Manchester City is currently on top with 40 points after 16 games. Chelsea is one point behind after15 games. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos