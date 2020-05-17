Women's Super League season set to end

The Women's Super League season is unlikely to restart due to logistical and financial constraints.

The organisers of the league and FA held talks on Friday and foresaw logistical problems including ensuring safe training and matchday practices, the Independent reported.

The decision is likely to be ratified next week.

If the league doesn't restart, a champion is likely to be announced based on the method followed by the League Two.

Manchester City is currently on top with 40 points after 16 games. Chelsea is one point behind after15 games.