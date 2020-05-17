Football

Women's Super League season set to end

The organisers of the league and FA held talks on Friday and foresaw logistical problems in resuming the WSL.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
17 May, 2020 15:18 IST

A Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Manchester United in progress at the Etihad Stadium.   -  Getty Images

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
17 May, 2020 15:18 IST

The Women's Super League season is unlikely to restart due to logistical and financial constraints.

The organisers of the league and FA held talks on Friday and foresaw logistical problems including ensuring safe training and matchday practices, the Independent reported.

READ| All league teams cleared to start group training in Spain

The decision is likely to be ratified next week.

If the league doesn't restart, a champion is likely to be announced based on the method followed by the League Two.

Manchester City is currently on top with 40 points after 16 games. Chelsea is one point behind after15 games.

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

  Dugout videos

 Related