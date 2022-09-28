World Cup warm-ups: Uruguay beat Canada 2-0; Iran fight back to draw 1-1 with Senegal

Uruguay beat Canada 2-0 in their final friendly before the World Cup with Nicolas de la Cruz and Darwin Nunez scoring first-half goals to give the South American side victory in Bratislava on Tuesday.

De la Cruz opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a sublime free kick that curled over the wall and beat the keeper.

Liverpool’s 75 million euros ($71.86 million) forward Nunez doubled Uruguay’s lead just after the half-hour mark when he powered home a header after his strike partner Luis Suarez floated in a cross.

Canada had more possession and did threaten but John Herdman’s side struggled to find the final ball as Uruguay kept a clean sheet and returned to winning ways following their 1-0 loss to Iran last week.

Canada are in Group F along with Belgium, Morocco and Croatia while Uruguay face Portugal, Ghana and South Korea in Group H at the World Cup, which kicks off on Nov. 20 in Qatar.

Iran fight back to draw 1-1 with Senegal in World Cup warm-up

Iran fought back after conceding an own goal to draw 1-1 with Senegal in a friendly on Tuesday as both World Cup-bound teams concluded their preparations for the tournament in Qatar.

Iran were a goal down after 55 minutes when defender Morteza Pouraliganji stretched out a leg to try and cut out a pass but steered it into his own net from an acute angle in the match played at the home of Austrian club Admira Wacker Modling.

African champions Senegal only managed to hold the lead for nine minutes before Sardar Azmoun equalised. The Iran forward headed home from a cross by left back Ehsan Hajsafi, which caught the Senegal defence static.

The draw follows a 1-0 win for Iran over Uruguay in Vienna on Friday in Carlos Queiroz’s first match back as coach.

Iran take on England, Wales and the United States in their three Group B games at the World Cup, which starts on Nov. 20.

Senegal play Netherlands in their opening fixture in Qatar, followed by clashes with the hosts and Ecuador in Group A.