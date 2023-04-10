Football

Wrexham edges closer to English Football League return

Wrexham claimed a stunning 3-2 home victory against Notts County on Monday to put itself within touching distance of a return to the English Football League for the first time since 2008.

Reuters
10 April, 2023 22:49 IST
Wrexham’s Ollie Palmer with co-owner Ryan Reynolds after winning the match.

Wrexham’s Ollie Palmer with co-owner Ryan Reynolds after winning the match. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Notts County and Wrexham both enjoyed slender leads during the action-packed game before goalkeeper Ben Foster saved a penalty in stoppage time to ensure the hosts held on to claim victory courtesy of Elliot Lee’s 78th-minute winner.

Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, is top of the fifth-tier National League with 103 points from 42 matches, while second-placed Notts County has 100 points and has played one more game.

Wrexham, which needs seven points from its remaining four games to secure promotion, next travels to Barnet on Saturday. Only one team earns automatic promotion to League Two.

“We’re not going to get carried away. It’s a really important victory, but we can get our feet back tomorrow for training,” Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said.

