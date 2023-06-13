Magazine



Wrexham plan match in co-owner McElhenney’s Philadelphia hometown

The lovable underdogs secured a fairytale return to the English Football League in April after a 15-year absence and the Philadelphia match is part of a victory lap planned across the pond.

Published : Jun 13, 2023 07:34 IST , NEW YORK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
The autographs of Wrexham AFC club owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds on a wall of the Turf pub during the Vanarama National League match between Wrexham and Woking at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham, Wales, on February 14, 2023.
The autographs of Wrexham AFC club owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds on a wall of the Turf pub during the Vanarama National League match between Wrexham and Woking at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham, Wales, on February 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

The autographs of Wrexham AFC club owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds on a wall of the Turf pub during the Vanarama National League match between Wrexham and Woking at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham, Wales, on February 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Wrexham will conclude its United States tour in co-owner Rob McElhenney’s hometown of Philadelphia, with a match against Major League Soccer (MLS) team Philadelphia Union II on July 28.

The star of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” along with his Marvel super-hero co-owner Ryan Reynolds, helped to raise the profile of the Welsh club through its docu-series “Welcome to Wrexham,” earning the team legions of US fans.

“We’re looking forward to our tour to America in the summer,” Manager Phil Parkinson said in a statement.

“The club has had a small taste of the support we have over there, and it will be great to take our first-team players over to see that support first-hand.”



It plays Chelsea in front of a sold-out crowd on July 19 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, before facing LA Galaxy II in Los Angeles on July 22 and Manchester United on July 25 at San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium.

