Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mbappe to leave PSG when his contract ends in 2024

The French international will not trigger a one-year extension option and could even be sold this summer as PSG will seek to prevent him from leaving for free, according to the local reports.

Published : Jun 13, 2023 06:53 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Paris St Germain striker Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a goal against Auxerre before it is disallowed following a referral to VAR on May 21, 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Paris St Germain striker Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a goal against Auxerre before it is disallowed following a referral to VAR on May 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Paris St Germain striker Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a goal against Auxerre before it is disallowed following a referral to VAR on May 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Kylian Mbappe has told Paris Saint Germain he will leave the Ligue 1 champion when his contract ends next year, L’Equipe reported on Monday.

The French international will not trigger a one-year extension option and could even be sold this summer as PSG will seek to prevent him from leaving for free, according to the local reports.

Also Read | When can Messi play his first match for Inter Miami?

Mbappe was in a similar situation last year when he was linked with a move to Spanish giant Real Madrid, only to sign a contract extension with PSG.

The 24-year-old, who scored 41 goals in 43 games in all competitions for PSG this season, would be free to negotiate and sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club from January should he stay in Paris.

Related Topics

Kylian Mbappe /

Paris Saint-Germain /

PSG

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mbappe to leave PSG when his contract ends in 2024
    Reuters
  2. Heat vs Nuggets Live Score, NBA Finals Game 5: MIA 39-29 DEN; Adebayo firing as Miami leads in second quarter
    Team Sportstar
  3. Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch the NBA Finals Game 5?
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA Finals: Full list of Bill Russell MVP Award winners
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA U-20 World Cup: Israel seals third place to cap off memorable tournament
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Mbappe to leave PSG when his contract ends in 2024
    Reuters
  2. Intercontinental Cup: Chhetri goal helps India edge past Vanuatu to reach final
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. Uruguay prepares to celebrate first Under-20 World Cup title
    AFP
  4. Three “protestors” included on Spain’s women’s World Cup squad list
    Reuters
  5. FIFA U-20 World Cup: Top five players in the tournament
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mbappe to leave PSG when his contract ends in 2024
    Reuters
  2. Heat vs Nuggets Live Score, NBA Finals Game 5: MIA 39-29 DEN; Adebayo firing as Miami leads in second quarter
    Team Sportstar
  3. Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch the NBA Finals Game 5?
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA Finals: Full list of Bill Russell MVP Award winners
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA U-20 World Cup: Israel seals third place to cap off memorable tournament
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment