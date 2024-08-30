UEFA Europa League 2024-25 draw: Who will Tottenham Hotspur play in UEL?

Tottenham Hotspur will start its UEFA Europa League (UEL) 2024-25 campaign against Roma, with its league phase opponents finalised at the UEL draw at Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Friday.

The new format of the Europa League is similar to the Champions League with the conventional group stage transformed into a league phase.

The top eight from this stage will qualify for the round of 16, while the teams placed 9th to 16th will play two-legged knockout matches to join the top-eight. The remaining teams will be eliminated.

MANCHESTER UNITED OPPONENTS

Roma (H)

Rangers (A)

AZ Alkmaar (H)

Ferencvaros (A)

Qarabag (H)

Galatasaray (A)

Elfsborg (H)

Hoffenheim (A)

Tottenham, winners of the tournament’s inaugural edition in 1972, returns to European competition following a year-long hiatus. Ange Postecoglou’s side take on Serie A side AS Roma and will travel to Scotland to face Rangers, among six other planned fixtures.

The Europa League final will take place in Bilbao, Spain, on May 21 2025.

