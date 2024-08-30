MagazineBuy Print

UEFA Europa League 2024-25 draw: Who will Tottenham Hotspur play in UEL?

Tottenham Hotspur will start its UEFA Europa League campaign against Roma, with its league phase opponents finalised at the UEL draw at Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Friday.

Published : Aug 30, 2024 17:19 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
This will be Ange Postecoglou’s first Europa League campaign as Tottenham Hotspur manager.
This will be Ange Postecoglou's first Europa League campaign as Tottenham Hotspur manager. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

This will be Ange Postecoglou’s first Europa League campaign as Tottenham Hotspur manager. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur will start its UEFA Europa League (UEL) 2024-25 campaign against Roma, with its league phase opponents finalised at the UEL draw at Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Friday.

The new format of the Europa League is similar to the Champions League with the conventional group stage transformed into a league phase.

The top eight from this stage will qualify for the round of 16, while the teams placed 9th to 16th will play two-legged knockout matches to join the top-eight. The remaining teams will be eliminated.

MANCHESTER UNITED OPPONENTS

  • Roma (H)
  • Rangers (A)
  • AZ Alkmaar (H)
  • Ferencvaros (A)
  • Qarabag (H)
  • Galatasaray (A)
  • Elfsborg (H)
  • Hoffenheim (A)

Tottenham, winners of the tournament’s inaugural edition in 1972, returns to European competition following a year-long hiatus. Ange Postecoglou’s side take on Serie A side AS Roma and will travel to Scotland to face Rangers, among six other planned fixtures.

The Europa League final will take place in Bilbao, Spain, on May 21 2025.

EUROPA LEAGUE MATCHDAYS

  • Matchday 1: September 25/26
  • Matchday 2: October 3
  • Matchday 3: October 24
  • Matchday 4: November 7
  • Matchday 5: November 28
  • Matchday 6: December 12
  • Matchday 7: January 23, 2025
  • Matchday 8: January 30, 2025

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

