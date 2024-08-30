UEFA Europa League draw: Manchester United to face Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in league phase

Manchester United will open its Europa League campaign this season against Rangers and will also face Jose Mourinho’s current side, Fenerbahce in the league phase of the tournament.

The league phase opponents for the Red Devils were revealed at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco, with Rangers, Porto, PAOK, Fenerbahce, Bodo/Glimt, Viktoria Plzen, FC Twente and FCSB named as its eight opponents in the first stage.

The new format of the Europa League is similar to the Champions League with the conventional group stage transformed into a league phase.

The top eight from this stage will qualify for the round of 16, while the teams placed 9th to 16th will play two-legged knockout matches to join the top-eight. The remaining teams will be eliminated.

MANCHESTER UNITED OPPONENTS

Rangers - Home

Porto - Away

PAOK- Home

Fenerbahce - Away

Bodo/Glimt - Home

Viktoria Plzen - Away

FC Twente - Home

FCSB - Away

One of the most interesting clashes for Manchester United, if not the most, would be the away clash against Fenerbahce, managed by United’s former coach Jose Mourinho. United, under Mourinho, had won the Europa League in 2017, beating Ajax Amsterdam in the final.

United has failed to win a continental trophy since and the ‘Special One’ will cherish the opportunity to lock horns with his former side, with the two set to play at the Şukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul.

EUROPA LEAGUE MATCHDAYS