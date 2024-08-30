MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Europa League draw: Manchester United to face Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in league phase

Manchester United will open its Europa League campaign this season against Rangers and will also face Jose Mourinho’s current side, Fenerbahce in the league phase of the tournament.

Published : Aug 30, 2024 17:06 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File photo: One of the most interesting clashes for Manchester United, if not the most, would be the away clash against Fenerbahce, managed by United’s former coach Jose Mourinho. 
File photo: One of the most interesting clashes for Manchester United, if not the most, would be the away clash against Fenerbahce, managed by United’s former coach Jose Mourinho.  | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

File photo: One of the most interesting clashes for Manchester United, if not the most, would be the away clash against Fenerbahce, managed by United’s former coach Jose Mourinho.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Manchester United will open its Europa League campaign this season against Rangers and will also face Jose Mourinho’s current side, Fenerbahce in the league phase of the tournament.

The league phase opponents for the Red Devils were revealed at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco, with Rangers, Porto, PAOK, Fenerbahce, Bodo/Glimt, Viktoria Plzen, FC Twente and FCSB named as its eight opponents in the first stage.

The new format of the Europa League is similar to the Champions League with the conventional group stage transformed into a league phase.

The top eight from this stage will qualify for the round of 16, while the teams placed 9th to 16th will play two-legged knockout matches to join the top-eight. The remaining teams will be eliminated.

MANCHESTER UNITED OPPONENTS

  • Rangers - Home
  • Porto - Away
  • PAOK- Home
  • Fenerbahce - Away
  • Bodo/Glimt - Home
  • Viktoria Plzen - Away
  • FC Twente - Home
  • FCSB - Away

One of the most interesting clashes for Manchester United, if not the most, would be the away clash against Fenerbahce, managed by United’s former coach Jose Mourinho. United, under Mourinho, had won the Europa League in 2017, beating Ajax Amsterdam in the final.

United has failed to win a continental trophy since and the ‘Special One’ will cherish the opportunity to lock horns with his former side, with the two set to play at the Şukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul.

EUROPA LEAGUE MATCHDAYS

  • Matchday 1: September 25/26
  • Matchday 2: October 3
  • Matchday 3: October 24
  • Matchday 4: November 7
  • Matchday 5: November 28
  • Matchday 6: December 12
  • Matchday 7: January 23, 2025
  • Matchday 8: January 30, 2025

Related Topics

Manchester United /

UEFA Europa League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paralympics 2024, Day 2 LIVE updates: Rakesh in action, Avani clinches gold, Manish wins silver, Preethi, Mona grab bronze, India latest scores, results, medals
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA Europa League draw: Manchester United to face Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in league phase
    Team Sportstar
  3. UEFA Europa League 2024-25 draw: Who will Tottenham Hotspur play in UEL?
    Team Sportstar
  4. WATCH: Kimi Antonelli crashes in F1 practice debut with Mercedes
    Reuters
  5. Paralympics 2024: Avani Lekhara wins gold, Mona Agarwal bronze in women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Chiesa unlikely to feature against Man United, says Liverpool’s Slot
    Reuters
  2. How Manisha Kalyan moved FIFA against USL Super League side in USA for breach of contract
    Rajdeep Saha
  3. UEFA Europa League 2024-25 draw: Who will Tottenham Hotspur play in UEL?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Belgium squad, UEFA Nations League: De Bruyne included, Lukaku omitted
    Reuters
  5. UEFA Europa League draw: Manchester United to face Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in league phase
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paralympics 2024, Day 2 LIVE updates: Rakesh in action, Avani clinches gold, Manish wins silver, Preethi, Mona grab bronze, India latest scores, results, medals
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA Europa League draw: Manchester United to face Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in league phase
    Team Sportstar
  3. UEFA Europa League 2024-25 draw: Who will Tottenham Hotspur play in UEL?
    Team Sportstar
  4. WATCH: Kimi Antonelli crashes in F1 practice debut with Mercedes
    Reuters
  5. Paralympics 2024: Avani Lekhara wins gold, Mona Agarwal bronze in women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment