WSL 2023-24: James strikes twice as Chelsea thrashes Brighton

England forward Lauren James scored twice in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Women’s Super League on Saturday.

Chelsea was frustrated by a number of missed chances in the fits half as James and Fran Kirby wasted good opportunities.

James opened the scoring with a superb shot into the top right-hand corner after the restart and Kirby netting her second goal of the season five minutes later.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

James secured the victory with a flawless right-foot finish in the 59th minute before being replaced by new signing Mayra Ramirez.

Chelsea, winners of the WSL for the last three seasons, lead the standings by six points ahead of Manchester City. They face Everton on Feb. 4 after playing Paris FC in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday.