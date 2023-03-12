Football

Kerr strike sends Chelsea top of WSL after 1-0 win over Man United

Reuters
LONDON 12 March, 2023 20:22 IST
Chelsea's Sam Kerr celebrates after the match.

Chelsea’s Sam Kerr celebrates after the match. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Sam Kerr’s superb first-half goal gave Chelsea a 1-0 home win over Manchester United that saw it climb past the Red Devils to the top of the Women’s Super League after a tight, tense encounter at Kingsmeadow on Sunday.

Chelsea is now in pole position in the standings on 37 points after 14 of the season’s 22 league games, two points ahead of United and with a game in hand. Manchester City is third on 32 points.

United keeper Mary Earps had to make two early saves from Kerr after Chelsea got in behind the high United backline, but the visitor’s defence did not heed the warning and it was soon to be third time lucky for the Australian.

Lauren James lofted a superbly-weighted long ball in behind the defence in the 23rd minute and Kerr chested it down expertly before lifting it over Earps for a sublime finish that takes the Australian to 22 goals in all competitions this season.

Alessia Russo had a great chance to put United level 12 minutes later but her snap shot flew straight at Ann Katrin Berger, and United also had a strong penalty appeal turned down when Nikita Parris was brought down by Kadeisha Buchanan.

Despite its title hopes being in danger of suffering a serious blow, United lacked composure in the second half and it did little to threaten the Chelsea goal, rendering Kerr’s strike enough for the Blues to secure a crucial win in the title race. 

