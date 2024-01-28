MagazineBuy Print

WSL: Shaw strikes again as Man City grab 2-1 win over Spurs

Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw netted her 13th Women’s Super League goal of the season as her side grabbed a 2-0 win away to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Published : Jan 28, 2024 22:14 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Manchester City’s Lauren Hemp in action.
Manchester City’s Lauren Hemp in action. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

Manchester City’s Lauren Hemp in action. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw netted her 13th Women’s Super League goal of the season as her side grabbed a 2-0 win away to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday to stay second in the table and keep pressure on leaders Chelsea.

The second-half strike by the 26-year-old Jamaican doubled City’s advantage following an early own goal by Amy Turner. Martha Thomas came closest to scoring for Spurs, but her effort was ruled out for offside.

The win gives City 28 points after 12 games, three behind reigning champions Chelsea, who beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 on Saturday, and three ahead of third-placed Arsenal, who travel to Liverpool for Sunday’s late game.

Earlier in the afternoon, Nikita Parris struck twice to give Manchester United a 2-1 win at home to Aston Villa, while fullback Janice Cayman got the only goal of the game as Leicester City edged Everton 1-0 on Merseyside.

At the bottom of the table, 11th-placed West Ham United eased its relegation fears as it carved out a tense 2-1 win over Bristol City, who is bottom of the 12-team league, in a game that featured 15 minutes of second-half stoppage time.

Related Topics

Tottenham Hotspur /

Manchester City /

Women's Super League /

WSL

Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

