MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Switzerland keeper Sommer joins Inter from Bayern

The transfer fee and length of the contract were not disclosed, but Italian media said Inter had paid about six million euros (6.60 million USD) for his services.

Published : Aug 08, 2023 07:46 IST , Gdansk - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Sommer, who joined Bayern from Borussia Moenchengladbach, helped Bayern to its 33rd league title this year.
FILE PHOTO: Sommer, who joined Bayern from Borussia Moenchengladbach, helped Bayern to its 33rd league title this year. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sommer, who joined Bayern from Borussia Moenchengladbach, helped Bayern to its 33rd league title this year. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer has joined Inter Milan from Bayern Munich, both clubs said on Monday.

The transfer fee and length of the contract were not disclosed, but Italian media said Inter had paid about six million euros (6.60 million USD) for his services.

The 34-year-old Sommer, who is first-choice for his country, arrived in Munich in January to deputise in Manuel Neuer’s injury absence for the Bundesliga champion.

“There are children who dream of becoming great strikers. Others, meanwhile, are born to play in goal, and this most certainly applies to Yann Sommer,” Inter said in a statement.

“Experience, leadership and commitment: these are all qualities that Sommer is now ready to display in Nerazzurri colours.”

Simone Inzaghi’s Inter were short of keepers, having sold Andre Onana to Manchester United for a reported 51 million euros (56.13 million USD) in July, while Samir Handanovic and Alex Cordaz were released.

Romania’s Ionut Radu was loaned out to Premier League side AFC Bournemouth last month.

Also Read: Mbappe’s standoff continues, now Neymar wants to leave PSG

“We understand and respect Yann Sommer’s desire to seek a new challenge at Inter Milan because he wants to play as the number one goalkeeper in the long term,” Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen told the club website.

“(He) helped us out in a complicated situation when Manuel Neuer was seriously injured, and we would like to thank him sincerely for his commitment.”

Sommer, who joined Bayern from Borussia Moenchengladbach, helped Bayern to its 33rd league title this year.

Before switching to the Bundesliga, Sommer won the Swiss Super League with FC Basel four times in a row from 2010-11.

Sommer has made more than 80 appearances for Switzerland, having made his debut in a friendly against Romania in May 2012.

Related Topics

Yann Sommer /

Inter Milan /

Bayern Munich /

Manuel Neuer

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Switzerland keeper Sommer joins Inter from Bayern
    Reuters
  2. Jon Rahm claims 4M USD PGA Tour bonus
    Reuters
  3. Indian Football Calendar, Men: AFC Asian Cup, Merdeka Cup, Indian Super League lined up in 2023-24
    Team Sportstar
  4. South Africa coach Ellis to sponsors: How can you ignore something special like this?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey: India beats Korea to cement top spot
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Switzerland keeper Sommer joins Inter from Bayern
    Reuters
  2. Mbappe’s standoff continues, now Neymar wants to leave PSG
    AP
  3. Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer’s return from injury still unclear
    AP
  4. Mourinho denies row with Roma bosses over transfer business
    Reuters
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup: No split loyalties for France and Morocco coaches ahead of last-16 clash
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Switzerland keeper Sommer joins Inter from Bayern
    Reuters
  2. Jon Rahm claims 4M USD PGA Tour bonus
    Reuters
  3. Indian Football Calendar, Men: AFC Asian Cup, Merdeka Cup, Indian Super League lined up in 2023-24
    Team Sportstar
  4. South Africa coach Ellis to sponsors: How can you ignore something special like this?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey: India beats Korea to cement top spot
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment