Football

Zinedine Zidane turns down USMNT’s offer to be head coach

The US FA offered the former World Cup-winning France legend a high salary and a three-year contract, culminating with the 2026 World Cup.

Team Sportstar
08 January, 2023 08:29 IST
08 January, 2023 08:29 IST
FILE PHOTO: Former French footballer Zinedine Zidane smiles as he attends an event in Saint-Denis on the outskirts of Paris, marking the 20th anniversary of France’s 1998 World Cup victory on June 11, 2018.

FILE PHOTO: Former French footballer Zinedine Zidane smiles as he attends an event in Saint-Denis on the outskirts of Paris, marking the 20th anniversary of France’s 1998 World Cup victory on June 11, 2018. | Photo Credit: AFP

The US FA offered the former World Cup-winning France legend a high salary and a three-year contract, culminating with the 2026 World Cup.

Zinedine Zidane has rejected a lucrative offer to replace Gregg Berhalter as the head coach of the US men’s national football team, reported L’Equipe.

The US FA offered the former World Cup-winning France legend a high salary and a three-year contract, culminating with the 2026 World Cup. The next edition of the World Cup will be jointly hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Also Read
Didier Deschamps to remain France coach till 2026

Zidane, however, rejected the deal as he planned to remain in Europe. The former attacking midfielder is currently without any club since he coached Real Madrid for two terms (2016-18 and 2019-2021).

Before the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, there were talks of the 50-year-old taking over the reins of the French national team from Didier Deschamps. But that speculation eventually ended on Saturday with the France FA extending the contract of Deschamps for three more years after he guided France to the 2018 World Cup win and a runner-up finish in the 2022 World Cup.

Berhalter is currently under investigation after a 1991 incident of domestic violence surfaced recently. His contract expired last week after he guided the USMNT to the quarterfinal finish in Qatar last month and currently Anthony Hudson is operating as the interim manager for USMNT’s international assignments in January.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us