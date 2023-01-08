Zinedine Zidane has rejected a lucrative offer to replace Gregg Berhalter as the head coach of the US men’s national football team, reported L’Equipe.

The US FA offered the former World Cup-winning France legend a high salary and a three-year contract, culminating with the 2026 World Cup. The next edition of the World Cup will be jointly hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Zidane, however, rejected the deal as he planned to remain in Europe. The former attacking midfielder is currently without any club since he coached Real Madrid for two terms (2016-18 and 2019-2021).

Before the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, there were talks of the 50-year-old taking over the reins of the French national team from Didier Deschamps. But that speculation eventually ended on Saturday with the France FA extending the contract of Deschamps for three more years after he guided France to the 2018 World Cup win and a runner-up finish in the 2022 World Cup.

Berhalter is currently under investigation after a 1991 incident of domestic violence surfaced recently. His contract expired last week after he guided the USMNT to the quarterfinal finish in Qatar last month and currently Anthony Hudson is operating as the interim manager for USMNT’s international assignments in January.